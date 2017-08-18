Watch Tina Fey Take Out Charlottesville Angst on Sheet Cake on 'SNL'

Tina Fey, a University of Virginia graduate, appeared on Weekend Update to talk about Charlottesville and how "sheet caking" is the best way to ignore white power groups.

"It's a beautiful school and I have nothing of fond memories of my time there," the former Saturday Night Live star said.

"So it broke my heart to see these evil forces descend on Charlottesville, and then our president, Donald John Trump – which I don't think people talk about enough what a stupid jackass name that is… – anyway Donnie John comes out and says that he condemns violence 'on many sides, on many sides.' I'm feeling sick, because I've seen Raiders of the Lost Ark and I wasn't confused by it ... Nazis are always bad, I don't care what you say."

With a surge of similar rallies planned for this Saturday throughout the country, Fey added that she hopes the next place the white power and neo-Nazi groups protest is in New York City. "I hope they try it and get the ham salad kicked out of them by a bunch of drag queens," she said.

"A lot of us are feeling anxious and are asking ourselves, 'What can I do? I'm just one person,' so I would urge people this Saturday, instead of participating in the screaming matches and potential violence, find a local business to support – maybe a Jewish-run bakery or an African-American-run bakery – order a cake with the American flag on it, and just eat it."

Fey then pointed out that, at Standing Rock, peaceful Native American protests were fired upon by rubber bullets, but white supremacists in the streets with semi-automatic weapons are able to protest unmolested.

"And when you want to yell that, don't yell it at the Klan. Yell it into the cake," Fey advised, devouring the cake. "'Sheetcaking' is a grassroots movement, Most of the women I know have been doing it once a week since the election."

The comedian then blasted Trump's tweets saying we must protect our Confederate statues and monuments. "You know he would take them down in a second if he could build a bunch of poorly constructed condos on the spot," Fey said.

