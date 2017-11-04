Watch 'The Simpsons' Step Up Puerto Rico Relief Efforts With New Video

The Simpsons' resident bartender Moe helped step up relief efforts for Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria with a video that both raised money and trolled Donald Trump.

In the minute-long video, Moe personally addressed San Juan mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, who clashed with Trump in the aftermath of the devastating hurricane.

On October 1st, The Simpsons shared an image on social media informing fans of the animated series how to help donate to Puerto Rico relief efforts. That image was seen by Cruz, who tweeted, "To @TheSimpsons thank you for keeping Puerto Rico in your hearts. Big Fan. Love that you always say what you mean no matter the consequences."

It is that tweet that Moe sees in the opening of the new video, with the mayor's words enough to spring the bartender to action: He forces his longtime barfly Barney to finally pay his decades-old tab, resulting in $25,000. Moe then promises to send that money to UNICEF, One America Appeal and Save the Children.

Moe also subtly mocked Trump, who infamously tossed paper towels to hurricane victims upon arriving in Puerto Rico.

"Madame mayor, I personally know what it feels like when someone comes and throws paper towels at you," Moe said. "In my case it was flaming toilet paper, but the principle is the same: It is humiliating, even though it is clearly a cry for help."

After The Simpsons posted the video, Cruz responded, "Thank you Moe for understanding how we feel. We have very little power but having @TheSimpsons in our corner fills our hearts with light."