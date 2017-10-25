Watch the Roots, Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Hamilton'-Themed Freestyle

The Roots recruited Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda on Tuesday's Tonight Show to freestyle in the vein of his smash Broadway musical. During the show's recurring segment "Freestylin' with the Roots," host Jimmy Fallon challenges Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter to improvise in a particular style.

Related Lin-Manuel Miranda: The Rolling Stone Interview "This election is no more bizarre than the one in 1800," says Pulitzer Prize winner. "Jefferson accused Adams of being a hermaphrodite"

First, Fallon gathered lyrical fuel from audience member Olivia, who noted that a Broadway production about her life would star Adele and be titled "The Sassy Life." Miranda, relieving Trotter of his normal duties, improvised over the Roots' churning, piano-led march. "I've loved her ever since/ She showed up like Adele wearing those floral prints," he rhymed, referencing Olivia's clothes.

Earlier in the bit, Trotter commanded his usual post: He crooned in a melodramatic "Monster Mash" style about fall fashion (with falsetto backing vocals from the Roots) and belted like Bruce Springsteen via "Born to Run" about Halloween candy ("Are you out of your mind?" Don't try to feed me any candy corn").