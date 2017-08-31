Watch Stephen Colbert's Hilarious Emmy Promos

Stephen Colbert prepares for hacks and wardrobe malfunctions in two new promo clips for his stint as host of the 2017 Emmy Awards.

In the first video, The Late Show host goes to the utmost extremes to protect the names of the 2017 Emmy winners from cyber attacks. "I've had my assistant place all the envelopes in this giant safe," the comedian jokes before banging on the large lockbox. "You ok in there?" he asks his assistant, prompting a muffled, "No."

"Only a couple more weeks," Colbert cracks.

In the second promo, a dressed-down Colbert finds himself in search of his tuxedo before suddenly remembering where he left it. He then rips off his shirt and slacks Superman-style to reveal a crisp black tie get-up underneath.





The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will air September 17th on CBS. The gig marks the first time Colbert has hosted the Emmys, while he's also up for two awards: Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series for The Late Show and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for his live election night special. Colbert previously won nine Emmys for his work on The Colbert Report and The Daily Show before taking over The Late Show in 2015.