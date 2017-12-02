Watch 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Cast Take Over 'Kimmel'

The cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and its director Rian Johnson took over Friday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live, where they discussed the upcoming blockbuster, its title and Johnson's plans for an all-new Star Wars trilogy.

The Last Jedi's central characters – played by Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) and Daisy Ridley (Rey) – and Johnson were the first to sit in with Jimmy Kimmel, with the host probing them about Rey's parentage, Han Solo and Princess Leia's parenting skills and whether "The Last Jedi" in the title is singular or plural.

"In my mind, it was always singular, because it referred to Luke Skywalker as 'the last Jedi,'" Johnson said.

The cast was tight-lipped about any potential Last Jedi spoilers; in the internet age, it's harder to keep a spoiler – especially a plot twist on the level of "Luke, I am your father" in The Empire Strikes Back – a secret. Hamill shared an anecdote about learning that Darth Vader was Luke Skywalker's father, a secret he couldn't tell anyone for 18 months. The actor also revealed his accurate Harrison Ford impression:

The Last Jedi's John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran and Laura Dern later joined the panel to talk about what being in the Star Wars franchise means to them:



As per Kimmel custom, Johnson later revealed what the first word spoken in The Last Jedi is:



Star Wars producers recently announced that Johnson would construct his own Star Wars universe for a trilogy that relied on all-new characters and storylines. In a pre-taped segment, Kimmel and his sidekick Guillermo pitched characters to Johnson, including "Bikini Chewbacca," "Senor Tapas" – "an alien that serves food in very small portions" – and "the Star Boys," a boy band who are "the Star Wars version of One Direction."

