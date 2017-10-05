Watch St. Vincent Deliver Stunning New Song 'New York' on 'Colbert'

St. Vincent delivered a remarkable performance of her new ballad, "New York, " on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday. The track will appear on St. Vincent's upcoming album, Masseducation, out October 13th via Loma Vista Recordings.



For the performance, St. Vincent's Annie Clark turned The Late Show stage into a fever-dream lounge show, singing the melancholy tune in front of a yellow curtain imprinted with the features of a hollowing face while her pianist wore a black ski mask. With just the piano backing her, Clark put on a vocal exhibition, treading delicately over the song's cheeky refrain – properly censored for television – while adding a little camp and melodrama to lines like, "I have lost a hero, I have lost a friend/ But for you darling, I would do it all again."

St. Vincent also performed her other Masseducation single, "Los Ageless." Clark struck a stoic pose as she tore through the track, peeling off guttural guitar riffs while three pairs of boots performed a kick-dance routine through the curtain.



St. Vincent will embark on a North American tour in support of Masseducation November 14th at the Fillmore in Detroit.