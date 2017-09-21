Watch 'South Park' Spoof Logic's '1-800-273-8255'

South Park flipped Logic's suicide prevention anthem, "1-800-273-8255," into an Eric Cartman attention-getting anthem Wednesday.

The second episode of the show's 21st season found Cartman donning a black hoodie and running through the halls of South Park Elementary, trying to divert attention from a Distracted Driving campaign to his own plight. "I've been feeling sad, I've been being sad/ Can't talk to my mom, don't even have a dad," Cartman rapped, while the chorus found him singing, "Eric, we don't want you to die/Eric, give life a try."

South Park even threw in a reference to Logic's VMA performance of "1-800," which ended with the rapper delivering a passionate speech about mental health and inequality. At the end of his performance, Cartman told the school, "I don't care if you're black, white, gay, straight or trans – I am going to kill myself unless you all start taking it seriously." He then returned to the Distracted Driving group for a literal mic drop.





The Logic parody follows South Park's country-tinged spoof of Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" during the show's 21st season premiere.