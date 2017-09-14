Watch 'South Park' Parody Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble'

South Park flipped Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" into a country tune on the show's Season 21 premiere Wednesday.

The clip opens with a bit about automation, with Cartman coming home to find that his mom has replaced their Amazon Alexa with a "Jim Bob" – a literal human equipped with a smart phone, calendar, binoculars, various books and rolodexes that will allow it to do all the tasks of a virtual assistant. Before Cartman's mom takes off, she attempts to quell her son's anger by asking Jim Bob to play Kendrick Lamar. Jim Bob dutifully picks up his acoustic guitar and delivers a country cover of "Humble" with a hefty, hilarious drawl on lines like, "My left hook just went viral!"

South Park's Season 21 premiere also notably tackled the issue of white supremacy and the deadly events in Charlottesville, Virginia. Per the episode's description, "Protestors armed with tiki torches and confederate flags take to the streets of South Park. Randy comes to grips with what it means to be white in today's society."

As for Lamar, the rapper recently finished an extensive North American tour in support of his latest album, Damn.