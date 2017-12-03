Watch 'SNL' Take on Sexual Harassment, Matt Lauer in 'Welcome to Hell'

The women of Saturday Night Live and guest host Saorsin Ronan banded together to tackle the influx of sexual misconduct allegations in a sketch titled "Welcome to Hell."

Ronan, Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant performed the upbeat song on what could pass as a Katy Perry music video set, giving the sketch a cheerful, bubblegum tone despite its dark subject matter.

"It's freaky, it's nasty, it's button-under-the-desk bad," the women sing, referencing the button Matt Lauer had to lock his office door. "But this is our hometown, we'll show you around. Welcome to hell. Now we're all in here. Look around, isn't it nice? It's a full nightmare."

After the women sing about their trepidation walking home alone and society's lack of response to sexual harassment over the previous centuries, Leslie Jones appears to inform the women "As bad as it is for you, it's like a million times worse for women of color" before joining the quartet.

"Now House of Cards is ruined, and that really sucks, well here's a list of stuff that's ruined for us: Parking and walking and Uber and ponytails, bathrobes and nighttime and drinking and hotels and vans," the women sing.



During the "Weekend Update," anchor Colin Jost talked about this week's "batch of predators." "It's just a whole segment of the news now. You just got to announce the names every week like Powerball numbers," Jost said before taking aim at Russell Simmons, Garrison Keillor and, most notably, Matt Lauer: