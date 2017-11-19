Watch 'SNL' Tackle Al Franken, Roy Moore Accusations in 'Weekend Update'

Saturday Night Live tackled the accusations against Al Franken and Roy Moore and Jeff Sessions' congressional hearings in the latest installment of "Weekend Update."

After briefly commenting on multi-time SNL host Louis C.K.'s sexual misconduct in the previous week's episode, SNL again remarked on the allegations against someone close to the series: Franken had numerous stints as an SNL writer and cast mate and notably starred as the long-running character Stuart Smalley.



"Thursday is Thanksgiving, and there's so much to be thankful for this year, unless you're a human woman," co-anchor Colin Jost said.

Jost then provided an overview of the accusations model Leeann Tweeden levied against the Minnesota senator, with Tweeden claiming that the then-actor groped her and tried to kiss her during a USO tour in Afghanistan.

"Sure, this was taken before Franken ran for public office, but it was also taken after he was a sophomore in college," Jost said. "It's pretty hard to be, 'Come on, he didn't know better.' He was only 55."

After noting Donald Trump's tweets on the subject, Michael Che criticized the president for condemning Franken but not Alabama senatorial candidate Roy Moore, "who's accused of way worse, by the way."

"Why are Republicans trying so hard to protect Roy Moore from this case? It's not like he wrote the remix to 'Ignition,'" Che said, a reference to similar allegations against R. Kelly.

Kate McKinnon later delivered her beloved Jeff Sessions impersonation to discuss the Attorney General's Russia election meddling congressional hearings, where Sessions frequently answered, "I do not recall."

"I've had some memory problems stemming from a childhood trauma… the passing of the Civil Rights Act," McKinnon's Sessions said of his forgetfulness.