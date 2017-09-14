Watch Samantha Bee Parody Deal-Making Between Trump, Chuck Schumer

Samantha Bee returned from vacation with a rapidpolitical recap on Full Frontal that covered everything from "Tuggin'" Ted Cruz's accidental Twitter slip to President Donald Trump's surprise deal with congressional Democrats.

Last week, Trump shocked Republicans when he sided with Democrats on a plan to pay for hurricane relief and extend the debt ceiling for three months, instead of 18 (after Full Frontal aired, Trump doubled down on this new alliance, backing legislation that would preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program).

Bee noted the surprise debt ceiling deal might have something to do with Trump's relationship with Senate Minority Leader, and fellow New Yorker, Chuck Schumer. "They're two old men from the boroughs," Bee cracked. "Look at 'em, talking about all the old bakeries that have closed and where to get the best egg cream. 'Hey Don, wanna go feed the pigeons?' 'Oh, you know I do! This fucking guy!'"

Bee also discussed Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, or as she joked, "Mother Earth's quest to murder us all." The comedian focused on some of the most outrageous media coverage allotted to the storms, particularly CNN's Chris Cuomo's ceaseless devotion to weathering the elements to ensure all Floridians were safe. Bee also lambasted Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, for saying it was not appropriate to discuss climate change during the hurricanes.

"The appropriate time will be when we're all on a space station trying to figure out how to turn our poop into protein bars," Bee cracked.