Watch Ryan Gosling's 30 Rock Security Fail in Hilarious 'SNL' Promo

Ryan Gosling can't escape security protocol at 30 Rockefeller Center in the season premiere promo for Saturday Night Live. The Blade Runner 2049 star will host the Season 43 open with musical guest Jay-Z on September 30th.

Jay-Z's 4:44 track "The Story of O.J." plays while Gosling teases his triumphant return to SNL. "This time, I'm going to give the world my soul," the actor says in a husky whisper while his face appears superimposed alongside footage of New York City at night.

The clip cuts to Gosling getting stopped at 30 Rock security for lacking a visitor's pass. While Gosling tries to make a run for the elevator, he barely gets over the gate before a pair of guards grab him.

"Everyone's doing a crackerjack job," Gosling jokes as he tries to casually exit the building. "I'm telling Lorne."

Gosling previously hosted Saturday Night Live in December 2015. Jay-Z has been the musical guest numerous times, including a solo appearance in 2010.

