Watch Royal Blood's Scorching 'Lights Out' on 'Corden'

British hard rock duo Royal Blood unleashed a ferocious performance of "Lights Out" on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The track appears on the band's new album, How Did We Get So Dark?

Bassist-singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher built a bruising wall of sound out of just their two instruments and some cleverly triggered background vocals. Thatcher's thunderous drums served as a sturdy foundation for Kerr, who showcased his rock hero credentials on "Lights Out" with his crystalline wail, an array of monster bass riffs and a otherworldly, wah-wah-warped solo.

Royal Blood released How Did We Get So Dark? in June. The album follows their 2014 self-titled record, which made fast fans out of Jimmy Page and the Foo Fighters, the latter tapping the group as an opener on their 2015 tour.

Royal Blood have been on tour for much of the summer and still have a handful of U.S. dates left this summer. They'll return for another North American leg this fall, opening for Queens of the Stone Age throughout much of their Villains tour.

