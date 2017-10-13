Watch Riveting Final 'Stranger Things 2' Trailer

Two weeks before Stranger Things arrives for its second season, Netflix's acclaimed sci-fi/horror series debuted the new and final trailer for Stranger Things 2.

The latest preview opens with Eleven living alone in the woods and subsisting off Eggo's, after last season's cliffhanger that suggested she was killed. As hinted in previous Stranger Things 2 trailers, the tearing into the Upside Down in Season One has left aftershocks that continue to be felt a year later, especially by Will Byers, who spent the majority of the first season in that lifeless dimension.

In the second season, Byers envisions a giant spider-like shadow emerging from the sky. That and other odd happenings in Hawkins, Indiana lead the Dungeons & Dragons-loving kids and police chief Jim Hopper to believe something is still amiss at the nearby Department of Energy laboratory.

While the trailer doesn't offer much concrete plot details, the kids are seen entering the Upside Down together but without Will, who is needed to "destroy this thing." New characters portrayed by Paul Reiser and Sean Astin are also briefly seen.

Stranger Things 2 premieres on Netflix on October 27th.