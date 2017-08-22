Watch Political, Clown-Filled 'American Horror Story: Cult' Trailer

American Horror Story has released a terrifying trailer for a seventh and politically charged new season, titled American Horror Story: Cult. Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Billie Lourd star in the series' latest installment, which returns to FX on September 5th.

The preview begins with various people reacting to the news of Donald Trump's presidential election win. In Michigan, Ally Mayfair Richards (Paulson) begins screaming and crying at a party where the attendees are sitting around watching the news break. Kai Anderson (Peters) is more enthusiastic, similarly screaming but with glee before humping his television set.

Following the news, Richards' fear of clowns — coulrophobia — begins to worsen to the point of hallucinations. Things escalate when Winter Anderson (Lourd) gives Richards' son a Twisty the Clown doll, confirming the return of a character from the Freak Show season.

Emma Roberts, Billy Eichner, Colton Haynes, Cheyenne Jackson and Lena Dunham will appear in the new season, which follows American Horror Story: Roanoke. Since AHS first premiered in 2011, mastermind Ryan Murphy has pursued two more successful anthology franchises for FX: American Crime Story and Feud.