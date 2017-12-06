Watch Patton Oswalt as Roy Moore Talk Campaign Slogans on 'Fallon'

President Trump recently gave his full endorsement to Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, despite the former judge facing several allegations of past sexual misconduct against underage girls. On Wednesday's Tonight Show, Moore (comedian Patton Oswalt) noted that he found the accusations "disturbing" – specifically, the ones against Trump.

"Thank you for letting me do this via satellite," Oswalt told Jimmy Fallon. "I'm not allowed anywhere near the Rockefeller Christmas tree … These are some serious and disturbing allegations against Donald Trump. And frankly, I don't want to be associated with this fella at all. That's why I'm rejecting his endorsement. I think he's immature; he's annoying; he's gossipy. He's like a teenage girl – but in a bad way."

The fake Senate hopeful – who joked about his cowboy-styled clothes by calling himself "Billy the Kid … Molester" – also revealed some new campaign slogans that take into account his recent scandal. They included "Roy Moore: I Dress Like This Because I Can't Go to the Mall to Get New Clothes," "Roy Moore: Don't Google Me" and "Roy Moore: Is 2017 Was a Person, It'd Be Me."