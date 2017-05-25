Watch Paramore Unleash Feisty 'Told You So' on 'Corden'

Paramore delivered a spry rendition of their Eighties-pop tinged single "Told You So" on The Late Late Show With James Corden Wednesday. The track appears on the band's new album, After Laughter.

The band dashed through the track while bathed in red light and wearing matching red berets. While guitarist Taylor York picked out bubbly riffs and Zac Farro laid down a sugar-rush beat, singer Hayley Williams commandeered the band with a spirited vocal performance packed with equal parts power pop and punk energy. Emerging from the song's low, steady bridge, Williams sang with a gritty wail, "Throw me into the fire/ Throw me in, pull me out again!"

After Laughter marks Paramore's fifth album and follows their 2013 self-titled effort. The band is scheduled to embark on a North American tour in support of the record September 6th in Jacksonville, Florida. They're also set to perform on Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series August 25th.