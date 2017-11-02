See Nicole Kidman, Stephen Colbert Mull Big Bang, God, Misplaced Oscars

Stephen Colbert and Nicole Kidman gazed upon the vast universe, pondering life's mysteries on The Late Show's "Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars" segment.

The pair discussed an array of topics such as why are there so many rocks on earth, but only one Oprah, and whether artificial intelligence would ever usurp humanity. "I asked my Alexa that, and she just laughed," Kidman cracked. Kidman also asked Colbert what he thought happened before the Big Bang, causing the host to quip, "I think fewer people watched CBS."

Elsewhere, Kidman wondered, "If you win an Oscar, but accidentally leave the statue in an Arby's bathroom, you still won it right?" Colbert replied, "I think so," causing Kidman to insist she was only asking for a friend. Colbert then joked, "Is it Reese Witherspoon?" to which Kidman replied, "Yes, yes."

Colbert closed out the bit with the biggest question of them all, "Why do you think God has a long, white beard?" And replied, "So she won't get harassed on the subway."