Watch 'Transparent' Season Four Trailer: Pfeffermans Take Spiritual Quest

The Pfefferman family embarks on a spiritual journey in the latest trailer for Transparent Season Four. Maura (Jeffrey Tambor) brings her family to Israel to explore their heritage, promising a fresh start. "You can just start again," she says. "And you never look back."

In a description of the new season, Amazon teases the family's quest, which Maura initiated after a "startling discovery" while speaking at a conference in Israel.

The clip, set to Yvonne Elliman's Jesus Christ Superstar anthem "Everything's Alright," also shows the Pfefferman siblings (Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass and Gaby Hoffmann) struggling to count their sexual partners. Elsewhere, Maura reveals to a surprised Ali (Hoffmann) that she's dating a man.

Amazon has yet to announce a premiere date for Transparent's fourth season. Last month, the network issued another teaser clip, highlighted by Maura eating a medical marijuana gummy bear. "I was just gonna have you eat the head," Ali remarks. "You're gonna be so high."