Watch Miley Cyrus, Adam Sandler Honor Las Vegas With Duet on 'Fallon'

Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler opened The Tonight Show Monday with a cover of Dido's "No Freedom" in honor of the victims of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

Host Jimmy Fallon preempted the performance with a short message, saying, "This morning, we woke up to the news of another senseless shooting; this time in Las Vegas. In the face of tragedies and acts of terror, we need to remember that good still exists in this world. We're here to entertain you tonight and that's what we're gonna do."

Cyrus, Sandler and the pop star's backing band turned Dido's 2013 song "No Freedom" into a melancholy country tune filled with steady guitars, soft drums and the aching cry of a fiddle. While Cyrus handled lead vocals, Sandler strummed an acoustic guitar and joined the pop star to sing the song's hopeful refrain, "No love without freedom/ No freedom without love."

At least 59 people were killed and 500 were wounded after Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival from his room at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday night. Paddock died by suicide before he could be put into custody. The attack marks the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.