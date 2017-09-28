Watch Macklemore's Spirited 'Ain't Gonna Die Tonight' on 'Corden'

Macklemore unleashed an explosive rendition of "Ain't Gonna Die Tonight" on The Late Late Show With James Corden Wednesday. The track appears on the Seattle rapper's new album, Gemini.

Foxy Shazam vocalist Eric Nally kicked off the performance, belting the anthemic "Ain't Gonna Die Tonight" chorus before Macklemore strolled onstage. Over the song's brassy, bombastic beat, Macklemore tore through clever bars about sneaking into Jay-Z concerts, turning down label offers to stay independent and, of course, his wardrobe: "And if I was in Heaven, I'd be the best dressed/ My closet looking' like a swap meet in Texas."

Macklemore released Gemini September 22nd. The album marks the rapper's first full-length solo project since project since 2005's The Language of My World. Outside a 2009 mixtape, The Unplanned Mixtape, the Seattle rapper's last two releases have been collaborations with producer Ryan Lewis, The Heist and This Unruly Mess I've Made.

Macklemore will embark on a North American tour in support of Gemini October 6th in Portland.