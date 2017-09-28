Watch Macklemore, Offset Unleash Luscious 'Willy Wonka' on 'Kimmel'

Macklemore and Migos' Offset teamed for a stomping performance of "Willy Wonka" on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The track appears on Macklemore's new album, Gemini.

The Seattle rapper opened the song over steady trap precision, unleashing a stream of braggadocio that slowly turned into a torrent of double-time rhymes and references to everyone from Lil Boosie and Marshawn Lynch ("Cause I'm just 'bout that action boss") to Barack Obama. As a pair of horn players added a brassy riff to the song, Offset delivered the song's punchy chorus and an equally luxurious verse.

Macklemore has been making the late-night rounds in support of Gemini, performing "Ain't Gonna Die Tonight" with Foxy Shazam vocalist Eric Nally on The Late Late Show With James Corden Wednesday.

Gemini marks Macklemore's first full-length solo project since 2005's The Language of My World. Outside a 2009 mixtape, The Unplanned Mixtape, the Seattle rapper's last two releases have been collaborations with producer Ryan Lewis, The Heist and This Unruly Mess I've Made.

Macklemore will embark on a North American tour in support of Gemini October 6th in Portland.