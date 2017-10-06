Watch Lin Manuel-Miranda's Awkward Teenage Video for Puerto Rico Relief

Lin-Manuel Miranda unearthed an awkward teenage video on Thursday's Late Show to help push Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll's Puerto Rico relief campaign to $1 million. The Hamilton creator – who dropped by to promote his all-star Hurricane Maria benefit single, "Almost Like Praying" – cringed during the clip, in which his 13-year-old self sings about missing Puerto Rico and hating New York.

Colbert's Americone Dream Fund – tied to his Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor, Americone Dream – pledged $1,000 this week toward Puerto Rico via One American Appeal for every celebrity who posted an awkward teen or pre-teen photo of themselves on social media using the hashtag #PuberMe.

The Late Show showcased the results all week, with Thursday's episode nodding to Seth Rogen, Henry Winkler, Kristen Bell, Jake Tapper and Martin Short. Of Rogen's photo, which looks remarkably similar to his current self, Colbert cracked, "Marijuana apparently makes you stop aging at 15."

Colbert first announced a grand total of $233,000 for their overall relief efforts. But Kroll, phoning in via Argentina, pledged an addition $100,000 from himself and the staff at his Netflix series Big Mouth. CBS matched that amount dollar-for-dollar, bringing the tally to $666,000 ("the devil's donation," Kroll joked).

Then everyone started "double-donating": Colbert pledged another $266,000 from Americone Dream to reward the regular folks who posted their own #PuberMe photos, and Kroll threw out another $66,000. This brought the final tally to $999,000, with Colbert tossing in another $1,000 for Miranda's cringe-worthy video showcase.