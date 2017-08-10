Watch Leslie Jones' Wild 'Game of Thrones' Reactions on 'Seth Meyers'

Seth Meyers brought Leslie Jones to provide running commentary on the latest episode of Game of Thrones on a new installment of Late Night's "Game of Jones."

Jones is a fervent Thrones viewer and immediately educated Meyers on the intricacies of the show's opening credits, imagining her own castle in Compton (called, fittingly, Compton Castle). She posed a new fan theory about Bran Stark: "They need to really just get a blood test on him, cause I just think he's high."

During Tyrion Lannister's meeting with Daenerys, Jones went off on an impassioned speech about Varys, comparing the behind-the-scenes manipulator to "the girlfriend you don't really know is your homegirl or not." At that moment, actor Conleth Hill, who plays Varys, walked into the room to surprise Jones and finish the episode with the her and Meyers. Though after the comedian's elation settled, she returned to scolding the actor's character.

"I was saying, you can't trust your ass!" Jones cracked. "You know shit that you're not telling everybody. Like you know about the Red Witch, you didn't tell 'em about the Red Witch!"

Jones and Hill continued to play off each other for the rest of the episode, getting into a particularly heated argument about the proper pronunciation of "Theon Greyjoy." However, Jones saved the bulk of her energy and enthusiasm for the battle where Daenerys flew on the back of a dragon.

Meyers, a big fan of Jones' Thrones live tweets, previously tapped the Saturday Night Live comedian to join him after they both missed an episode last year.

