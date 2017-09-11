Watch Larry David's Classic Gripes in New 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Trailer

In the six years since Curb Your Enthusiasm's last episode, Larry David's distaste for everyday minutiae has only sharpened. The hilarious new Season Nine trailer unfolds like a greatest hits package. The famous crank angrily slaps an almost-empty shampoo bottle, becomes outraged over a broken shoelace, gets into a verbal altercation with a judge and tells a sobbing woman at a funeral to "shut up."

In what could be the funniest scene, David bickers with an office employee (Portlandia's Carrie Brownstein) for taking two days off work for constipation. "People do things constipated," he tells her. And the reliably wise Leon Black (J.B. Smoove) later concurs, explaining, "I saw a porno constipated. I ran a 5K marathon constipated. I was in a hot dog-eating contest constipated – and I still fucking won."

The clip features brief spots from several recurring characters, including close friend Richard Lewis (as himself), a pissed-off Susie Greene (Susie Essman) and manager Jeff Greene (Jeff Garlin), along with new guest stars Bryan Cranston and Andrea Savage.

Jimmy Kimmel, Elizabeth Banks, Nick Offerman, Nasim Pedrad, Lauren Graham and Elizabeth Perkins will also make guest appearances in the 10-episode season, which premieres October 1st on HBO. Longtime star Cheryl Hines will return to the show, alongside recurring actors Bob Einstein, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.