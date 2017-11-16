Watch K-Pop Heroes BTS Surprise Fans' Moms on 'Kimmel'

On Thursday, the popular K-Pop outfit BTS performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, though some of their most ardent fans had already spent days waiting in line to see them. As the performance neared, host Jimmy Kimmel took the opportunity to toy with a few superfans, specifically those waiting in line with their mothers.

Related BBMA Winners BTS: 5 Things You Should Know About the K-Pop Sensations Boy band beat out Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Shawn Medes for Top Social Artist

Kimmel found two moms, told them they were doing a segment on the mothers of BTS superfans, then brought the moms backstage to actually meet the seven-member outfit. The mothers then called their daughters on FaceTime to reveal where they were and who they were with. One mom really rubbed it in by exclaiming, "Sucks to be you!"

Both mother-daughter pairs appeared on Kimmel later for a short interview about the excruciating – for some – experience. "If you think about it, your almost as lucky as your daughter is unlucky for not meeting them," Kimmel cracked (though the segment did end with both superfan daughters meeting BTS as well).

BTS released their last album, Wings, in 2016, while in September they shared a new EP, Love Yourself: Her. The group is scheduled to perform on the American Music Awards Sunday November 19th.