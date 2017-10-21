Watch Jon Stewart, Breakdancing Crew Invade 'Kimmel'

Jon Stewart made another surprise appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Friday, this time invading Kimmel's monologue along with a breakdancing crew.

"I'm in the middle of a show right now," Kimmel told Stewart after the latest interruption. "Do you remember how shows work?"

Stewart informs Kimmel that the studio Jimmy Kimmel Live is using while it shoots in Brooklyn is usually occupied by "Pops and Lox" for Friday practices. Stewart then challenges Kimmel to a dance-off to decide who gets to keep the space, a challenge Kimmel doesn't accept.

Instead, Kimmel allows Stewart the opportunity to plug his upcoming special Night of Too Many Stars, the former Daily Show host's annual all-star event to raise money for autism programs.

All of the current late-night hosts will participate in Night of Too Many Stars, including Kimmel, who offered up an opportunity for one lucky winner to enjoy an "uncomfortable dinner" with Kimmel and his arch nemesis Matt Damon.

To promote the Omaze experience, Kimmel and Damon sat down together, yet far apart, at a long dinner table to talk about the meal, which also includes tickets to a Jimmy Kimmel Live taping in Los Angeles.

"Imagine how jealous your friends would be when you tell them that you and America's most loved talk show host sat together and watched one of Hollywood's dumbest and most disgusting actors eat sandwich after sandwich like a pig," Kimmel said.

Damon added, "The best day of your life may very well be the worst day of mine."

Night of Too Many Stars airs on HBO on November 18th.

In July, Stewart similarly appeared unannounced on Jimmy Kimmel Live to berate a 13-year-old boy who had a Kimmel-themed bar mitzvah. Stewart also frequently stages surprise visits to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.