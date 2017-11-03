Watch Jimmy Kimmel Prank Kids With Annual Halloween Candy Bit

Jimmy Kimmel Live! continued to torture children across the country with its hilarious seventh installment of "Hey Jimmy Kimmel I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy Video," inviting parents to fake-out their kids and film the results. Guest host Jennifer Lawrence unveiled the latest compilation on Thursday's episode.

The latest viral clip features lots of adorable wailing and shocked expressions. "No! Spit it out! Spit it out of your tummy!" one dazed little girl responds, while one particularly enraged little boy calls his parents "selfish." Other brutal responses include "That's why I don't love you anymore," "I want more candy in that bucket right now" and a literal gut-punch.

Like last year's video, the 2017 edition shows that more kids are catching onto Kimmel's annual prank. "Wait a minute, wait a minute," one boy responds with a smile. "I think you're trying to trick me." Another calmly flips the bird and walks away, seemingly aware of the joke.