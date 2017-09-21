Watch Jimmy Kimmel Fire Back GOP Flak Over Obamacare Repeal

Jimmy Kimmel continued to rail against the Republican's latest Obamacare repeal bill and one of its authors, Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday.

In May, Cassidy appeared on Kimmel and promised that any new health care legislation would have to pass what he dubbed "The Jimmy Kimmel Test" and provide certain protections, such as bans on lifetime caps and rate hikes due to pre-existing conditions. However, Cassidy's new bill, written with Senator Lindsey Graham, allows states to regulate these issues, and on Tuesday, Kimmel accused Cassidy of lying to his face. On Wednesday, Cassidy appeared on CNN where he said Kimmel "does not understand" the bill.

Kimmel, in turn, fired off a litany of facts about the bill, such as its approach to lifetime caps and pre-existing conditions and huge cuts to federal funding for health care. He also ticked off an array of prominent medical organizations that are vehemently opposed to the bill.

"Which part of that am I not understanding?" Kimmel asked. "Or could it be, Senator Cassidy, that the problem is, I do understand, and you got with your GO-Penis out?"

Kimmel broke out an illustrative analogy for Cassidy's about-face, comparing it to a recent clip of New York Yankees player Chase Headley taking a fastball to the groin. The host also returned the flak he received from other conservatives, such as Fox News' Brian Kilmeade and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who called Kimmel "not a serious person."

"I'm not a serious person?" an incredulous Kimmel replied. "I never got my head stuck in a bucket of fried chicken!"