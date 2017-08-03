Watch James Van Der Beek Take 'Dawson's Creek' Quiz

James Van Der Beek may not be able to shake his link to weepy nineties drama Dawson's Creek anytime soon, but the actor has apparently already blocked certain parts of the experience from his memory.

On Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the actor played a quick-fire round of a Q&A game Cohen called "I Don't Wanna Wait," in which the show host asked Van Der Beek a series of questions about the series.

Van Der Beek said he likes the show's ending "the way it is" (on the series, his character was ditched by Katie Holmes' Joey for fiery love interest Pacey, played by Joshua Jackson), and pleaded the fifth when asked whether Holmes or Michelle Williams (who played troubled gal Jen) was the better kisser.

But Van Der Beek's memory got a little hazy when it came to actual plot points on the series. When Cohen asked him whether he thought producers went too far by killing Williams' character off with a heart condition, the actor looked confused.

"Wait, they gave her a heart condition? Did they really?" he asked, adding, "I don't remember."

Cohen also asked Van Der Beek whether he was surprised when Holmes tied the knot with Tom Cruise in 2006. "Yes," he replied simply after a long, thoughtful pause.

Van Der Beek's next role won't be quite so emotional, however. The 1990s heartthrob is next set to play famed DJ Diplo on Viceland's scripted series, What Would Diplo Do? The actor explained that he actually learned how to DJ for the part.

"He taught me a little bit how to DJ," Van Der Beek told Cohen. "I know just enough to be annoying to real DJs."