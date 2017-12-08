Watch James Corden Become Taylor Swift Dancer, Ed Sheeran Security Guard

James Corden became Taylor Swift's unwanted substitute dancer in a hilarious Late Late Show bit filmed before the all-star iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert last week in L.A.

The host, who took over general manager duties for the night at the Forum venue, crashed the singer's backstage choreography rehearsal after learning – via fake phone call – that one of Swift's dancers was "down" for the night. After donning a revealing belly shirt, Corden stepped in to run through the singer's hit "Look What You Made Me Do."

Corden also mingled and goofed around with the concert's other high-profile artists: taking over as Ed Sheeran's security guard (using the code name "gingerbread man" for the red-haired singer), giving Niall Horan an awkward massage, encouraging Demi Lovato with a pep talk and weird handshake, cuddling with Liam Payne and forcing Sam Smith to rest his voice.

The late-night star also roamed elsewhere in the venue, building a disgusting hodgepodge hoagie in the tour manager VIP room and sipping from a random fan's beer.