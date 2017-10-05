Hillary Clinton on Kate McKinnon's 'Hallelujah' Open: 'That Was a Tearjerker'

Hillary Clinton called Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon "a better me than I am" on The Tonight Show Wednesday.

Clinton admitted that she teared up while watching the first SNL after the 2016 election, which opened with McKinnon, as Clinton, sitting alone at a piano and performing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." "I wish I had her talent, she's just an amazing person," Clinton said of McKinnon. "And she sat there playing 'Hallelujah,' that was hard, that was really hard."

As for Baldwin's impression of Trump, Clinton called the actor's portrayal "amazing" and said she hoped he would continue to play the president, even though he's hinted he'll stop eventually. "He's got the expression and the body language all of it, it's perfect," Clinton said.

Clinton also spoke about settling into life as a private citizen, but remaining a prominent public advocate for issues she believes in, such as gun control.

In the wake of the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas, Clinton criticized Republicans for constantly kowtowing to the gun lobby and pointedly noted, "One of the first things Trump signed as president was to reverse President Obama's order that people with serious mental problems should not be able to buy guns. And so he signed it, and aren't you happy that people we already know who have mental health problems can buy guns? This makes no sense."