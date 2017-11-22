Watch Disguised Maroon 5, Jimmy Fallon Busk in New York City Subway

Maroon 5 and Jimmy Fallon disguised themselves as bearded buskers and hit the New York City subways in a charming Tonight Show web video. Singer Adam Levine and guitarist James Valentine performed acoustic renditions of the group's 2014 hit "Sugar" and Queen's 1979 hit "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," with the late-night host assisting on tambourine.

During the Queen cover, most people walked by the performance disinterested – and totally oblivious to the musicians' true identities. (It also helped that Levine also masked his signature vocal style with a huskier, heavier tone.) But the subway supergroup ended the ruse after that song, launching into a low-key version of "Sugar." Fallon added chipmunk-falsetto backing vocals throughout the track, as the crowd, filming the random scene on cell phones, quickly closed in.

Maroon 5 recently issued their sixth LP, Red Pill Blues, which debuted at Number Two on the Billboard 200. The album features the Top 10 single "What Lovers Do," featuring SZA.