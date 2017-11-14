See David Letterman, Kim Kardashian Read Mean Tweets About Jimmy Kimmel

In honor of Jimmy Kimmel's 50th birthday, a slew of celebrity guests from Ray Romano to Mike Tyson roasted the host with a special edition of mean tweets – about Kimmel.
Most of the tweets were, as expected, hilariously bland. "I thought I saw Jimmy Kimmel at Home Depot. Turns out it was just a sloppy dude with dimples," Michael Keaton said. "Is Jimmy Kimmel crosseyed or just ridiculously ugly?" Howard Stern said as he rolled his eyes. The tweet David Letterman got simply read: "Jimmy Kimmel is not funny. Neither is David Letterman."
Larry David appeared personally entertained by his tweet, cracking up as his read, "This is going to sound fantastic, but I forgot Jimmy Kimmel's name, so I googled 'ugly late night talk show host' and I got him top link." Also funny was when Chris Hemsworth mixed up the name of the Greek god "Hephaestus" with "hepatitis." ("You don't have hepatitis, Jimmy. I would know," the actor ad-libbed with a wink.)
But the highlight was Kim Kardashian West's reading of an angry tweet by her husband, Kanye West, in his requisite all-capital letters. "Jimmy Kimmel put yourself in my shoes ... oh no that means who would have gotten too much good pussy in your life."
"Fair point," she said.