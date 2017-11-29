Watch Daisy Ridley, Jimmy Fallon's 'Star Wars' Whisper Challenge

The Last Jedi star Daisy Ridley squared off against Jimmy Fallon in a Star Wars-themed "Whisper Challenge" on Tuesday's Tonight Show. The actor and host took turns donning a pair of headphones (shaped like Princess Leia hair buns) and clumsily attempting to read each other's lips as they recited classic phrases from blockbuster franchise.

Ridley fumbled through gibberish before correctly guessing "A long, long time ago in a galaxy far, far away." And her answers were more absurd in the next turn, as she spouted out "Do you want some ham?" and "Do you wanna cram?" before finally nailing Yoda's signature line "Do or do not – there is no 'try.'"

In his first turn, Fallon forgot about the Star Wars theme and blurted out "electro nitrogen" instead of "Lando Calrissian." It took him several attempts to guess the Princess Leia line "Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You're my only hope," first firing off "Licky pickle" and "Elmo says hi."

In a sit-down interview with Fallon, the new Rolling Stone cover star discussed her expert bartending skills, the thrill of singing with Barbra Streisand and learning from the professionalism of her late Force Awakens co-star Carrie Fisher.

