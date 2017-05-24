Winter – and the first official trailer for Game of Thrones' Season Seven – is finally here. And if it's sneak peek at the upcoming "Great War" is any indication, the penultimate season of HBO's massive hit show is going to be a doozy.

In a series of dramatic proclamations, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) boasts that she "was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms," while current Iron-Throne resident Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) promises to defeat "whatever stands in our way."

The most chilling prediction, however, comes from Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), who warns that if they don't unite to defeat the Night King, "it doesn't matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne." Elsewhere, the clip showcases the usual mixture of sex, swords and sweeping cinematography ahead for the acclaimed HBO drama.

The network teased the new season in March with a gripping teaser clip that found Cersei, Daenerys and Jon Snow assuming their respective seats of power. The shortened Season Seven – which will comprise seven episodes, down from the typical 10 – premieres July 16th.