Watch Cartoon Trump's Nonsensical Interview on 'Colbert'

Stephen Colbert interviewed Cartoon Trump again on The Late Show on Wednesday. Cartoon Trump is voiced by comedian Brian Stack, but all of his statements were taken verbatim from parts of a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Sometimes the President was wildly nonsensical: "We're the highest-taxed nation in the world. We have – nobody knows what the number is. I mean, it used to be, when we talked during the debate, $2.5 trillion, right, when the most elegant person – right? I call him Mr. Elegant."



Trump also displayed his usual boastfulness. "So I'll call, like, major – major countries," Cartoon Trump said, "and I'll be dealing with the prime minister or the president. And I'll say, 'how are you doing?'"

"So your idea of foreign policy is calling people just to say hey?" Colbert retorted. "Can I suggest your next secretary of state be a lonely grandmother?"

President Trump sat for an interview with Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief Gerard Baker on July 25th. During the conversation, the President praised the paper for publishing a positive editorial about Jared Kushner. The Wall Street Journal did not publish the full transcript of the interview, but it leaked and was published by Politico earlier this week.

Cartoon Trump has been a popular character on The Late Show. Last week, the network Showtime announced that it ordered ten half-hour episodes of a mockumentary-style show starring Cartoon Trump. Colbert will serve as executive producer.