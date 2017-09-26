Watch Camila Cabello Deliver Blazing 'Havana' on 'Fallon'

Camila Cabello delivered a sizzling performance of "Havana" on The Tonight Show Monday. The track is set to appear on Cabello's forthcoming solo debut, The Hurting The Healing The Loving.



The performance found the Cuban-born singer partnering with a pair of back-up dancers and a trumpet player, their red outfits all popping against a brilliant yellow background. Over the wailing horn and the Pharrell-produced beat, Cabello delivered a sly, sultry and stirring vocal performance, recounting an encounter with a mysterious suitor who flies her around the world, but can't take her heart from Havana.

Cabello released "Havana" in August alongside another single, "OMG." The studio version of "Havana" features a guest verse from Young Thug, while "OMG" was co-written by Charli XCX and features Quavo of Migos. Cabello has released two other tracks from The Hurting The Healing The Loving, "I Have Questions" and her solo debut, "Crying In the Club."



Cabello's solo debut comes after she left the pop vocal group, Fifth Harmony, last December. While she embarks on a solo career, Fifth Harmony have continued as a quartet, releasing their new, self-titled album in August.