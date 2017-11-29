Watch Bono, Diddy, Bryan Cranston Sing 'We're Going to Hell' on 'Kimmel'

Bono, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Bryan Cranston, Kristen Bell, Ashton Kutcher, DJ Khaled and Rita Wilson joined Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday to perform the satirical holiday staple "We're Going to Hell" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s annual (RED) (Shopathon) episode, which promotes the U2 singer's organization raising money for HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa.

Related Bono on How U2's 'Songs of Experience' Evolved, Taking on Donald Trump "I've always believed in working across the aisle ... but there's a bully on the bully pulpit and silence is not an option," says the U2 frontman

Kimmel and company updated the lyrics of the sarcastic seasonal song, which co-writer Brandon Flowers helped unveil last year. The host opened the performance behind a grand piano, crooning, "The snow is blowing, that son of a bitch/ Inside it's glowing; we're lucky we're rich."

From there, each celebrity took a turn toasting their own excessive wealth: Kutcher boasted about sipping martinis "from a silver cup," while Cranston brought out his shirtless "personal masseuse named Sven" and Bono and Bell bragged that their "Bitcoin stock's doin' swell."

Midway through the segment, Cranston performed a blaring, out-of-tune trumpet solo – and when Kimmel questioned whether or not he'd practiced the instrument, the actor replied, "No. Because I've been too busy fighting AIDS, Jimmy." Diddy then strutted out with a sousaphone, but Kimmel shut down the rapper's own solo attempt.

Elsewhere in the episode, Bono recalled that "the hip-hop community was really supportive" when (RED) launched in 2006. "I remember meeting [Diddy] some years back, and he said, 'Ahh, you're the 'get the check' people," the singer said. "That's a very hip-hop concept. I like that because it's not all 'flowers in the hair.' It's a bit punk rock here; it's a bit hip-hop. We're trying to do something different."

Diddy then walked onstage with a giant check made out to $500 million, marking the full amount of money (RED) has raised thus far. The rapper also hyped his (RED) Omaze experience, which offers the chance to hang out with Diddy on the set of his new Fox reality show, The Four: Battle for Stardom. "The second thing [you get] is I'm gonna change your name," he said.

Earlier in the episode, Bono delivered a smoky rendition of the Frank Sinatra classic "One for My Baby" with Coldplay's Chris Martin on piano and Sean Penn playing an old-time bartender.

