Watch 'Black Mirror' Season Four Preview in Caustic New Trailer

Netflix revealed new details about the fourth season of its tech-horror anthology Black Mirror in a brief preview. The six stories – all penned by series creator Charlie Brooker – are called "Crocodile," "Arcangel," "USS Callister," "Metalhead," "Black Museum" and "Hang the DJ," which is likely a reference to the Smiths' hit "Panic."

Related How 'Black Mirror' Became the Technology Era's 'Twilight Zone' Rob Sheffield on the way the British sci-fi/horror anthology taps into our tech addictions – and targets the people holding the smartphones

Jodie Foster directed the "Arcangel" episode. The Road and Lawless director John Hillcoat helmed "Crocodile." Game of Thrones and Sopranos vet Tim Van Patten directed "Hang the DJ." Season Four cast members include Jesse Plemons, Christin Milotti and Jimmi Simpson in the Star Trek-spoofing "USS Callister," Andrea Riseborough in "Crocodile" and Rosemarie Dewitt in "Arcangel."

No release date for Season Four has been announced, but Netflix promises it will arrive later this year.

After initially airing for two seasons on the U.K.'s Channel 4, Black Mirror procured a worldwide cult following for its Twilight Zone-esque style when the series hit streaming services like Netflix, which greenlit 2016's third season.

"Netflix is an ideal home for Black Mirror. It's an anthology show, so you can watch it whenever; and it's on a streaming service, which is a disruptive technological agent," Brooker told Rolling Stone at the time. "What we have done, however, is give the series a bit more variety. We didn't want it to be just six more episodes of, you know, a guy downloads an app and his life is ruined."