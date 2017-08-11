Watch Bill Hader Impersonate 'Human Cocaine' Anthony Scaramucci on 'SNL'

Bill Hader interrupted Saturday Night Live's prime-time Weekend Update "Summer Edition" for a fake FaceTime session as short-lived White House communications director Anthony "the Mooch," Scaramucci.



Related Anthony Scaramucci's 10 Days in the White House, Ranked From biblical murder analogies to denials of auto-fellatio, the Mooch's brief tenure will be, at the very least, memorable

The comedian, wearing a sharp blue suit and tie, crashed Michael Che's report about a raccoon, noting, "I heard you two nutless liberal asswipes mention my name earlier, and when I hear my name three times, I appear like a Goomba Beetlejuice."

"The Mooch" told Che and co-host Colin Jost that he wasn't surprised his White House tenure ended after 11 days. "Hell no. Not after what I said to that asswipe from The New Yorker, which was all off the record, by the way," he said. "But I guess people didn't like it when I said that – and let me see if I can clean this up for prime-time – that Steve Bannon was trying to 's' his own 'c' And by the by, I was completely misquoted. I didn't say Bannon tried to ‘s’ his own 'c,' he did it! He made contact! I saw it, tongue to tip. Next question."

After calling himself "human cocaine," "The Mooch" boasted that he has "no regrets" about his fleeting time in the public eye. "All I did was sell my company, miss the birth of my child and ruin my entire reputation, all to be king of idiot mountain for 11 days," he said.