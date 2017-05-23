Adam Levine and Alicia Keys teamed with their respective Voice finalists, Jesse Larson and Chris Blue, for two Prince tributes on the performance finale of The Voice Monday.

Larson and Levine tackled "Let's Go Crazy" in furious rock flair. The pair traded vocals and frenetic guitar riffs, but Larson left his distinct mark on the performance with a roaring solo during the bridge, which he managed to top later with a final scorching six-string flurry.

Later, Keys and Blue covered the supple "Diamonds and Pearls," the title track from Prince and the New Power Generation's 1991 album. Keys and Blue deftly captured the ballad's blend of poignancy, intimacy and R&B glitz, pairing for the occasional harmony and building towards two massive final belts.



The winner of Season 12 of the The Voice will be announced on the show's finale, which airs tonight, May 23rd, on NBC.