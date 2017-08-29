Tupac Shakur Tried to Recruit Jada Pinkett Smith in All-Female Rap Group

Tupac Shakur attempted to form an all-female hip-hop group that included Jada Pinkett Smith when the two were in high school at the Baltimore School for the Arts. Smith recounted the story to Queen Latifah in a bonus segment from this week's episode of Carpool Karaoke.

"He tried to put me in a female rap group," Pinkett Smith tells Queen Latifah. "We had all these little corny battles 'cause we went to high school, and he wanted to put a bad-ass chick group together. He's like, 'yo, Jada, I'ma write your raps. I'ma show you the flow.'"

There was one small obstacle: "I couldn't rap," Pinkett Smith says. "[Tupac] used to be like, 'you act like you ain't got no rhythm at all.'" Though she didn't take to hip-hop, she did embrace heavy metal, eventually becoming lead singer in the band Wicked Wisdom.

Pinkett Smith has spoken about her connection with Shakur several times in recent months. In June, she criticized the rapper's biopic All Eyez on Me, saying "the reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful." In an interview on Sway in the Morning last month, she remembered meeting Shakur when she was dealing drugs.



The latest episode of Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke series – a standalone based on James Corden's Late Late Show segment – features Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall. All four women star in the film Girls Trip, out last month. New Carpool Karaoke episodes are available on Apple Music at 9 p.m. EST on Tuesdays.