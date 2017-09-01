'True Detective' Season Three Stars Mahershala Ali, Set in Ozarks

After a two-year hiatus, crime anthology series True Detective will return to HBO for a third season starring Oscar-winning Moonlight actor Mahershala Ali.

"The next installment of True Detective tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods," HBO said of Season Three (via Entertainment Weekly). Ali's involvement was revealed weeks before True Detective's third season was officially green lit. The actor portrays Northwest Arkansas police detective Wayne Hays.

Series' creator Nic Pizzolatto will direct alongside Green Room and Blue Ruin filmmaker Jeremy Saulnier. Deadwood and NYPD Blue creator David Milch co-wrote the third season's fourth episode. "I'm tremendously thrilled to be working with artists at the level of Mahershala and Jeremy," Pizzolatto said.

No premiere date for True Detective Season Three has been announced. Following its acclaimed first season – which starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as a pair of Louisiana detectives investigating a string of cultish murders – the show migrated to Los Angeles for a lesser regarded second season with Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn and Rachel McAdams.