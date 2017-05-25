'Transparent' Writer Faith Soloway Sets NYC Cabaret Show, Teases Musical

Faith Soloway, the sister of Transparent creator Jill Soloway and a writer for the Emmy-winning Amazon series, will stage a cabaret show featuring original songs for a potential Transparent musical, The New York Times reports. The cheekily titled Should Transparent Become a Musical? will take place June 19th at Joe's Pub in New York City.

Should Transparent Become a Musical? will feature performances from Soloway, comedian Megan Amram, Roberta Colindrez, Amy White Graves, Brandon Cordeiro and Seth Bodie. Ticket sales will benefit the nonprofit organization, Americans United.

Soloway previously staged the workshop-style show in Boston, describing it as "a night of overly earnest song and prance." She said she'll be actively seeking feedback from the audience as well, describing them as "part therapist, part people behind the desk." However, Soloway noted that she has no immediate plans for a Transparent musical. "There's no pressing musical about to happen," she said. "It's going to be such a long burn."

Music plays a major role in Transparent and both Soloway sisters have pursued musical projects throughout their careers. The pair even conceived Transparent as a musical documentary, with Faith noting they hired a documentarian to follow them around while they worked on it.

Faith also previously served as the music director for the legendary Second City comedy troupe in Chicago and has staged several so-called "schlock operas" including Jesus Has Two Mommies and Miss Folk America. Along with her potential Transparent musical, Soloway is developing a new TV series, tentatively titled Super Sensitives. Season Four of Transparent will return to Amazon in the fall.