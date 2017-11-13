Last Week Tonight's 2017 season finale ended with a faux political thriller starring Tom Hanks and John Oliver's cadre of wax presidents.

In July, the show spent $13,700 to buy five wax presidents from a Gettysburg, PA museum. "Sir, the world is in trouble. We need you. The fate of humanity itself is at stake. Will you help us, Mr. President," Hanks tells the unseen Commander-in-Chief, who is revealed to be Oliver's beloved Warren G. Harding wax figurine.

However, as Hanks tells Harding, the dire situation requires the aid of "all" of the wax presidents – Bill Clinton, Richard Nixon, William Henry Harrison and Jimmy Carter – who then somehow emerge out of the shadows.

"Gentlemen… let's go wax these bastards," Hanks says as Carter's statue falls face first onto the marble floor.

"Coming 2018," the trailer warns, which is when Last Week Tonight will return to HBO.

Oliver previously engaged in a war of words with Stephen Colbert when the two hosts made their respective wax presidents – Oliver's Harding and Colbert's Zachary Taylor – fight to the death on The Late Show.

