One year after Tom Hanks' pumpkin-suited Saturday Night Live character David S. Pumpkins went viral, the sketch will be transformed into an Halloween-themed animated special. The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special will air at 11:30 p.m. EST on October 28th.

In the original SNL sketch, Pumpkins was part of a "Haunted Elevator" sketch where a couple found themselves being confronted by terrifying scenes on a Halloween ride. Pumpkins, however, induced fear via quirky dance moves and a constant repetition of his name. Hanks will return as Pumpkins alongside Mikey Day and Bobby Moynihan, who played the dancing skeletons in the original sketch.

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage and SNL writer Streeter Seidell will also be voicing characters in the special, which will see Pumpkins and the skeletons teaching a young boy and his sister "the true meaning of Halloween," according to Deadline.

Last week, Moynihan revealed to Seth Meyers on Late Night that Hanks was originally against the character or idea. "Tom Hanks, in between dress [rehearsal] and air, not a fan of the sketch," he said. "He thought it was very bizarre and was like, 'Hey, I think Chris Hemsworth [the following week's host] would make a great David Pumpkins.' But now he is very happy with it."

Soon after the sketch aired, the costume became a hot commodity for Halloween. Moynihan noted that he had seen the costume at Comic-Con the following weekend, and the suit quickly sold out on Spirit Halloween's site and Amazon Prime.