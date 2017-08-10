'Tim and Eric' Prep 'Awesome Show' 10th Anniversary Special

Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim will revive their beloved sketch show Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! for a 10th anniversary special that will air August 27th at midnight ET on Adult Swim. Per a statement, the half-hour episode will feature "new sketches, familiar faces and the same old Awesome Show."

Heidecker and Wareheim shared a short teaser for the special in which they perform a snippet of a song ostensibly titled "Tiny Lamborghini." While singing the expertly cheesy New Wave parody, the duo drive around a green-screened beach town in toy cars while wearing ridiculous purple blazers and matching hats.

Along with the Awesome Show, Great Job! special, Heidecker and Wareheim announced that their comedy anthology series, Tim and Eric's Bedtime Stories will return September 10th at midnight ET on Adult Swim. The new season will comprise six episodes and feature guest stars like Rhea Perlman, Fred Willard, Sarah Sutherland, Ray Wise, Jorge Garcia and Andre Royo.







On Wednesday, Heidecker and Wareheim wrapped an extensive North American tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of Awesome Show, Great Job! The series premiered in 2007 and ran until 2010, developing a devoted cult following and becoming known for its surreal aesthetic, bizarre humor and numerous celebrity cameos.



Heidecker and Wareheim also remain busy with various separate projects. Heidecker's 24 spoof, Decker, is currently in its third season, and he recently appeared in Flying Lotus' body horror film, Kuso. Wareheim, meanwhile, co-starred in and directed a handful of episodes of Season Two of Aziz Ansari's Master of None.

