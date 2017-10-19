'The Punisher' Reveals Premiere Date in Gripping New Trailer

The Punisher seeks retribution and skirts assassination attempts in the gripping new trailer for Marvel and Netflix's upcoming series, The Punisher, which premieres November 17th.

Related 'The Punisher': Everything You Need to Know About Marvel's Antihero From his first comic-book appearances to his stand-alone Netflix show, your complete dossier on the Marvel fan-favorite

The show stars Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, an ex-Marine who earns his superhero stripes and nickname after doling out justice to avenge the death of his family. In the upcoming series, however, Castle's military past returns to haunt him and he finds himself embroiled in a deadly conspiracy.

The new trailer for The Punisher teases plenty of intrigue and action. In flashbacks to his time in the Marines, Castle brawls with a commanding officer. When suited up in the present as the Punisher, he disposes hordes of hired goons in an array of creative and ruthless ways.

Bernthal first portrayed Castle/the Punisher in Season Two of Netflix's Daredevil, though he sat out Marvel and Netflix's recent Defenders series. The Punisher will also star Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Amber Rose Revah, Ben Barnes and Daredevil's Deborah Ann Woll, who reprises her roll as Karen Page.

