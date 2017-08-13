'The Defenders': 'War for New York' Begins in Final Trailer

After five seasons of Marvel universe-building, Netflix's The Defenders arrives on August 18th. The streaming service has unveiled the third and final trailer for the superhero team-up, which finds Luke Cage, Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Iron Fist engaged in a "war for New York."

In the final preview, the four superheroes must scale down their superegos and band together to save the Big Apple from "the Hand," the criminal organization that has worked in the shadows over two seasons of Daredevil.

As Rob Sheffield wrote in his Rolling Stone review of The Defenders, the long-awaited series – which follows two seasons of Daredevil and one season dedicated to Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist – is three-quarters great, with Iron Fist once again the weak link in the superhero chain.



Cast members from all four series – including Jessica Henwick's Colleen Wing (Iron Fist), Elodie Yung's Elektra and Scott Glenn's Stick (Daredevil) and Rosario Dawson's all-series connective tissue Claire Temple – reprise their roles in The Defenders, with Sigourney Weaver joining the cast as Alexandra, head of the nefarious The Hand.